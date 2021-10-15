CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does Lymphoma Cause Cancer in People With HIV?

Did you know that HIV itself can cause cancer? It’s true. But that doesn’t usually happen, despite how quickly the virus can invade cells and replicate itself. Now, a study published in Science may explain why. It is well known that certain viruses, including human papillomavirus and hepatitis B...

