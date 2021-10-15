CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Not Just Sitting Ducks. Maybe Satellites Could Dodge Almost all Space Junk

By Andy Tomaswick
Universe Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKessler syndrome is becoming more and more of a potential hazard as more and more companies vie to place more and more satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). But it will only get out of hand if a chain reaction of collisions happens, which could potentially cause a complete breakdown of...

