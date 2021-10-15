CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign combats reckless driving

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6Jn3_0cSdgcPy00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday officially marks the start of  “Slow Down Tennessee,” a statewide speed awareness campaign, aimed at cutting down on reckless driving.

Over the next two weeks, drivers will notice an increase in law enforcement on roadways across the state.

“The whole point of this campaign we’re trying to save lives in Tennessee,” said Karla Lipford with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Two hundred and one people have died so far in car accidents in Memphis this year, which is the most in the state and a big reason why the Tennessee Highway Safety Office launched this initiative.

Dangerous stunt driving captured on camera

“If you’re running late, just call your job, let them know you’re running late. There’s no reason to speed,” Lipford said. “You know, you have to do better management, but there’s no reason to speed because we’re trying to save lives, and the life that we saved may just be your own.”

The agency hopes through enforcement and education it will deter speeding. Currently, there is a similar campaign underway across Shelby County called “Slow Down Memphis.” In August and September, law enforcement made more than 7,300 stops

Neighbors complain Raleigh-Lagrange stretch is unsafe

The launch of the campaign comes in conjunction with National Teen Driver Safety Week. A report found that vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in America, which is why state officials want you to think about others before pushing the gas.

“You don’t know when it could be a knock at your door saying one of your family members have passed away because someone hit them in a crash because they were speeding,” Lipford said.

This campaign runs until October 29. Tennessee Highway Safety Office is also encouraging drivers to report reckless driving to local law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis church pushes for increased COVID testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local church is stepping up to help with continuous COVID testing after saying there are those who remain hesitant about getting the vaccine. Church leaders are hoping anyone unvaccinated or feeling uncertain will at least get tested regularly, and they are making it available. Bishop Brandon Porter with Greater Community Temple […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mother’s trial for 2016 murders reset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County mother accused of killing her four children was scheduled to go to trial Monday. However, that trial was reset until Dec. 14. Shanynthia Gardner, 34, will be tried on several charges including first degree murder and aggravated child abuse. This attack happened in 2016, and it received a lot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three teens shot near Kingsbury High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Graham Street, Memphis police said. Two of the victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. One is listed in critical condition and another is non-critical, police said. A third victim drove himself to the area of Chelsea and Graham. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for Raleigh shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say two males were shot while riding in a vehicle on Yale Road in Raleigh earlier this month. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 5th. Police say the victims were taken to Methodist North by the driver of the vehicle. The victims were later transported to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Campaign, TN
Memphis, TN
Traffic
WREG

Young, Robinson power No. 4 Alabama past Tennessee 52-24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, carrying No. 4 Alabama to a 52-24 victory Saturday night over traditional rival Tennessee. Brian Robinson ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) score 21 points in the […]
ALABAMA STATE
WREG

Shelby County restaurant scores Oct. 19-25

Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. 100s: Dee O’s Seafood (BAR)711 East Parkway Memphis, TN 38104 https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=301FDED3-454C-4D7D-BD2F-86DF3CF7FD70 Frida’s Restaurant (Bar 2)1718 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104 https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/permit/?permitID=2F8F1D0E-8713-456E-8F37-6B6F6B7D2C55 Team […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis interstate shooting map 2021

WREG has compiled a map of all known shootings on Memphis interstates in 2021. Click on the icons above to see dates and whether any arrests have been made. Last updated: Oct. 22, 2021. Information is from Memphis Police Department.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident
WREG

Man breaks into woman’s SUV during funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman’s vehicle was broken into while she was attending a loved one’s funeral Friday morning. According to Memphis Police, the woman was attending a funeral service at Forest Hill East Funeral Home on Whitten Road Friday morning before nine. Her grieving was interrupted when she received a text […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with shooting 2 people, dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say shot two people and a dog Friday. Police say Benjamin Wallace was arrested Saturday after a series of shootings in North Memphis. According to police, at around 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves breaking into cars in Wolfchase area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a string of car break-ins in the Wolfchase area. According to Memphis Police crime statistics, there have been at least 16 car break-ins in the Wolfchase area since October 1. Some have been at Wolfchase Galleria but most have been at The Commons shopping center across the street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Civilians help hire county deputies; Memphis Police may follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is allowing civilians to assist in hiring possible candidates. Council members are pushing for the Memphis Police Department to follow in efforts to build the community’s trust. Sheriff Floyd Bonner got the idea to let citizens help hire his deputies about a year ago. He selected pastors, activists […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More than a dozen MLGW tree trimmers robbed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders urging the public to keep a watchful eye after a string of robberies targeting MLGW contractors responsible for cutting trees. At least 15 tree trimmer crews have been robbed this year, impacting the operation and leading to staffing shortages. “That is an issue that we have,” said Nick Newman, MLGW […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after crash involving Bartlett, Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a police pursuit of a suspect by Bartlett and Memphis officers turned into a crash Thursday in Whitehaven. Memphis Police say their officers, along with Bartlett Police, spotted a vehicle driven by Johnny Landon, 19, near Lamar and Mississippi Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. Landon had active warrants […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead, another hurt after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A plea for justice Saturday night from a Memphis mom after her 16-year-old son was shot and killed in a shooting in north Memphis. Memphis police say they were on the scene of a shooting at 2153 Hunter Ave. According to police, a man was pronounced dead at the scene and one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after Hickory Hill club shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a club in Hickory Hill. Police say Keython Johnson, 26, has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Indulge Lounge on Winchester. The shooting happened just after midnight Friday. According to police, surveillance footage shows Johnson sitting down […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman holding infant carjacked at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are looking for four men who carjacked a woman who was holding a baby in front of a gas station in South Memphis earlier this month. The carjacking at the Marathon on Lamar was captured on camera. In the video released by police, you can see four men getting into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

3K+
Followers
925
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy