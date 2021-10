Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is another day — and another step in the NFL concussion protocol — closer to returning to the field after suffering a concussion on Sunday. Head coach Joe Judge told Rams beat writers today that Jones has moved to the next step in the protocol and will be a non-contact participant in practice today. (Practice is always non-contact for the starting quarterback, but by NFL rule it has to be non-contact for all players in their first day back on the practice field after a concussion.)

