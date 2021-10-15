This Reusable Nonstick Baking Mat Makes Foil Obsolete

Chinese baking encompasses many wonderfully delicious things, like mooncakes with intricate designs, flaky egg tarts, pillow-soft milk bread, savory pork buns—the list goes on and on. Some of the foods you'll find at a Chinese bakery aren't even baked in an oven at all; rather, they're cooked by steaming, frying, or boiling. Kristina Cho, a food writer, recipe developer, and founder of the popular food blog EatChoFood.com, saw a gap in the cookbook market. Recipes for chocolate chip cookies and layer cakes are easy to find, but the same can't be said for iconic and more niche Chinese baked goods. "These recipes are hard to come by, and if anything exists, it's via a few untrustworthy web links," she explains. "I wanted to change that and share a collection of thoughtful, well-tested recipes dedicated to my beloved Chinese bakeries and cafes."

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO