Massachusetts is one of the most energy efficient states in the country

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average family spends at least $2,000 dollars a year on utilities. In 2020, the average consumer spent over $1,500 on motor fuel and oil.



The personal finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2021’s most and least energy efficient states and Massachusetts ranks as the 3rd most energy efficient. Massachusetts ranked 9th when it came to home energy efficiency.

“My family definitely tries to buy LED light bulbs, we don’t like to run the water if we’re not using it and if we’re not in the room we definitely turn the lights off,” said Madeline D’Arco of Monson.

“In fact I just had my attic insulated and my cellar they had like a free program where you could sign up and they’d give free insulation and give you free energy efficient light bulbs,” said Michael Izdepski of Springfield.

The Department of Energy estimates a family’s utility cost can be reduced by as much as 25 percent by adopting energy efficiency measures in the home.



When it came to auto energy efficiency, Massachusetts ranked as number one.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.