Massachusetts State

Massachusetts is one of the most energy efficient states in the country

By Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 10 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average family spends at least $2,000 dollars a year on utilities. In 2020, the average consumer spent over $1,500 on motor fuel and oil.

The personal finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2021’s most and least energy efficient states and Massachusetts ranks as the 3rd most energy efficient. Massachusetts ranked 9th when it came to home energy efficiency.

Heat utilities to increase in price this season

“My family definitely tries to buy LED light bulbs, we don’t like to run the water if we’re not using it and if we’re not in the room we definitely turn the lights off,” said Madeline D’Arco of Monson.

“In fact I just had my attic insulated and my cellar they had like a free program where you could sign up and they’d give free insulation and give you free energy efficient light bulbs,” said Michael Izdepski of Springfield.

The Department of Energy estimates a family’s utility cost can be reduced by as much as 25 percent by adopting energy efficiency measures in the home.

When it came to auto energy efficiency, Massachusetts ranked as number one.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

WWLP

Massachusetts considers letting electric bikes in bike lanes

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are considering whether to begin allowing electric bicycles in bike lanes. Currently electric bikes are prohibited on bike paths because they’re categorized as mopeds, though advocates for bicyclists say the law is largely unenforced. The Boston Globe reports that some state lawmakers are now pushing a bill to bring Massachusetts in line […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Worker bonuses, UI relief highlight ARPA bill

Low- and middle-income workers who provided critical services during the pandemic would receive a total of $500 million in premium pay bonuses and $500 million more would cushion the impact of unemployment insurance increases on businesses, under a bill emerging in the Legislature on Monday that uses American Rescue Plan Act funds.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

House plan invests $3.65 billion across Massachusetts

With the Legislature's fall recess fast approaching, House leaders on Monday detailed a $3.65 billion spending package that would pour state surplus and federal COVID-19 relief money into areas like housing, schools and workforce development, while also reserving about $2.75 billion to be allocated at a later date.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Annual state financial report late again

The state comptroller is eying a mid-November date to deliver an annual financial report, a timetable that falls a couple weeks after a statutory deadline but lands earlier than in the past two years.
BOSTON, MA
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

