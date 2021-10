Food waste. We’ve all done it. We buy that bag of spinach with high hopes and then three days later, it’s wilted and slimy, so in the trash it goes. Let’s not even talk about avocados and their ability to ripen and go bad in the span of five seconds. We save leftovers with the hopes someone will eat them but they sit there and judge us every time we open the fridge. After a few days, we get tired of their judgment so we toss them.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO