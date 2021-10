In the recent interview with the product developers behind the recent launched Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) the team explained why they gave users two options when it comes to the display. If you own a Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) you will have noticed that you can choose between Vivid Mode and Standard Mode. Vivid Mode enhances vibrant colours which may be off-putting to some players, so they also included a standard mode to give a more natural look to the visuals displayed on screen. I have noticed that some users on social media say that they prefer Vivid Mode for some games and Standard Mode for other games, but it is all down to personal choice. The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is available right now.

