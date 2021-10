Take an early morning walk with us along the Brewer Riverwalk. The 1.1mile-long trail between Hardy Street and State Street is still pretty new to most of us, and if you haven't had the opportunity to take the stroll along the Brewer side of the Penobscot River then we highly advise that you do so! It's the perfect place to stretch your legs and get a little exercise, or to "mellow out" in the middle of another stressful workday.

BREWER, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO