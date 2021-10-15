CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Inside Demi Moore's Proud Mom Moment Over Daughter Scout

By Natasha Reda
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis seem like best friends right now, it wasn't always that way. For a long time, the actor didn't have a healthy relationship her family, which also includes children (with Bruce Willis) Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis. In fact, the actor admitted in her...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scout Willis
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Tallulah Willis
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving This Sweet Family Moment With Daphne Oz's Daughter

Daphne Oz has a lot to be happy about. Yes, she is the daughter of the one and only doctor Oz. But this veteran TV personality, who spent six seasons as co-host of "The Chew," is a true celebrity all on her own. According to her bio on Fox, Oz is also a New York Times best-selling author, Emmy Award winner, and chef. But what some fans might really love about Oz is the way she openly adores her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of incredible during her latest public appearance. The Nine Perfect Strangers star stole the show in a sheer red dress as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. But it was her hair that really got fans talking.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Music Video#Actor#Hollywood Life#The New York Times
WWD

Addison Rae, Demi Moore, Ciara and More Stars Attend Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

Click here to read the full article. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Tuesday night at Elle’s 2021 Women in Hollywood event. The magazine’s 27th annual event, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, honored the likes of Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno and Lauren Ridloff. In addition to the honorees including Gadot, Berry, Hudson and Moreno, the event brought out stars like Addison Rae, Demi Moore, Lena Waithe, Mj Rodriguez, Hailey Bieber and Ciara, among others.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
recordargusnews.com

Mom blabs daughter’s secret to friends, father

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn’t ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Shares Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter's Name

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their youngest daughter, Rya Rose, in late August. Since then, the couple has been sharing many adorable details about the newest addition to their family. Most recently, Lowell opened up to PEOPLE about how they chose their newborn daughter's name. According to the MTV personality, they got a little help from Disney.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts to Ex Kris Moving On With Alexis Haines (Exclusive)

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is supportive of her ex's new relationship. ET's Brice Sander spoke to the 43-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star at the release party for Dave Quinn's Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, and she reacted to her ex, Kris, moving on with former Pretty Wild star Alexis Haines.
RELATIONSHIPS
WKRG

The best gifts for daughters from moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Oftentimes, there exists a special bond between mother and child. The perfect gift for your daughter will be a reflection of your love for her and echo how special she is to you. A gift for your daughter will be appreciated regardless of the price tag or occasion. When purchasing a gift for your daughter, consider her interests, your budget and the return policy of the item in case it does not go as planned. This will allow for the gift to be returned or exchanged for something that your daughter holds a higher preference for.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefashionistastories.com

Demi Moore & Eva Longoria at Brian Bowen Smith`s Drivebys Book Launch & Gallery Viewing

Yesterday(October 21st) Demi Moore and Eva Longoria attended Brian Bowen Smith`s Drivebys Book Launch & Gallery Viewing in LA. Demi Moore wore a FENDI FALL 2021 ivory and black dotted dress with a matching scarf and handkerchief hem. I am more interested in the look and styling of this dress on the model versus Demi. Also I am not feeling that hem but this isn't a totally bad look on Demi.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy