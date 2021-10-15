CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden administration warning of cyberattacks on U.S. water systems

By Editorials
Washington Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is warning the public about cyber threats against U.S. water systems that may affect clean drinking water in communities nationwide. The warning directs organizations responsible for securing water systems to be on the lookout for attacks ranging from hacks to ransomware. The advisory — which was...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Rep. Darrell Issa: The Biden Administration Wants Americans To Abandon Their Families In Order To Leave Afghanistan

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the latest on how many Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan. Issa says we have gotten over 250 out successfully after we have been told there were between 100 to 200 tops stranded. Issa explains it is vitally important for Americans to understand how the Biden administration categorizes those who want to leave Afghanistan. Issa says if a person says they will not leave without their mother, wife or child, they are considered by the Biden administration as not wanting to leave. Issa said it comes down to a person being willing to abandon their family in order to be a qualified American. When asked about what needs to be done to solve the supply chain problem, Issa believes this won’t be solved by President Biden. Issa says the ports in Long Beach and L.A. have become less efficient as they became backed up believes if these companies are given a choice of either fixing the problem or the government will intervene, they will find a way to get back on track. Issa believes the ultimatum will lead to the companies bringing in a surge of employees or working overtime and to do the things the unions are not allowing them to do to get the supply chain moving.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Washington Times

Biden admin doubles estimate of Americans left behind in Afghanistan

Nearly 200 Americans left behind in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan following the August U.S. military withdrawal may still be trying to get out, the State Department said Friday, doubling its previous public count. Spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. airlifted out several dozen people in the past couple days, but even more...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Clean Water#Infrastructure Security#Water Treatment#Information Security#Fbi#Homeland Security#Usa Today
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden DOJ unveils plan to crack down on discriminatory financial lenders

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Friday announced a new Justice Department initiative to crack down on discriminatory financial lending practices. During a news conference, Mr. Garland said the initiative will target illegal “redlining,” which occurs when a lender denies services to someone based on his race or ethnicity. Under...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Times

Biden admin. must do better protecting those left behind in Afghanistan

A few years back, I was serving in a Middle East war zone when one of our sources, a valuable asset who had penetrated al Qaeda’s Baghdad network, came within a hair’s breadth of losing his life. The source had produced voluminous reporting on al Qaeda terrorists, including their attack...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden seeks to reboot U.S. sanctions policy

The Biden administration is rethinking the U.S. approach to sanctions after four years of Donald Trump imposing and escalating them. The big picture: Sanctions are among the most powerful tools the U.S. has to influence its adversaries’ behavior without using force. But they frequently fail to bring down regimes or moderate their behavior, and they can increase the suffering of civilians and resentment of the U.S.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Biden Administration Moves To Block Mining Near Minnesota's Boundary Waters

The Biden administration launched a review on Wednesday that could ultimately block a Chilean mining giant from constructing a $1.7 billion underground copper-nickel mine just a few miles from Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The Interior Department is considering an application from the U.S. Forest Service for a 20-year...
MINNESOTA STATE
MSNBC

The United States' global standing rebounds under Biden

It's no secret that President Joe Biden's foreign policy vision prioritized re-engaging with the world and improving the United States' global reputation. A new Gallup report suggests those efforts are working. Six months into Joe Biden's presidency, approval ratings of U.S. leadership around the world had largely rebounded from the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WIBC.com

Coats: U.S., Allies Need Unity on Punishment for Cyberattacks

(BLOOMINGTON, Ind.) – Former national intelligence director Dan Coats says the battle against cyber criminals is “essentially a war,” and warns the U.S. needs to respond accordingly. The former Indiana senator told an Indiana University cybersecurity conference the number of major cyberattacks has been growing exponentially for nearly two decades,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bangor Daily News

Maine water systems are under threat from cyber threat risks, feds warn

Water and wastewater systems across the U.S. are vulnerable to cyber attacks, threatening their abilities to carry clean, potable water to their communities and provide sewer services, according to the federal government. The FBI, NSA, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency published a joint advisory on...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy