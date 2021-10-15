CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man charged with killing Madison man over dice game loss

By WTVO
 10 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Von Johnson, Jr., 26, was arrested in Rockford on Thursday by the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service for a murder in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal , Johnson is alleged to have killed a 64-year-old man in a restroom on September 6th.

The criminal complaint against Johnson said he lost $1,600 in a dice game at Penn Park, 2101 Fisher Street, followed the man into the restroom, and shot him four to five times.

Rockford Police said Friday that detectives with the Rockford Police Intel Unit and Narcotics Unit participated in a search warrant for Johnson’s arrest in the 500 block of Royal Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said two guns, several high capacity magazines, ammunition and cocaine were found inside the house.

Johnson, Jr. was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Cocaine.

44 brk bones.
9d ago

Why does this not surprise me? Killing people in Chicago has become a pastime and a sport to them.

Weedhopper
10d ago

Loss to Profit sounds like a Win Win ! Democrats Running thing’s 🤣

Nykky1
9d ago

When will the GREAT STATE OF ILLINOIS start back with the DEATH PENALTY???

Vehicle crashes into tree in Beloit

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Roads are back open in Beloit after police said a vehicle hit a tree. The incident happened near the intersection of Milwaukee Road and White Avenue, leading to the roads being close for hours. The driver was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge may decide at a hearing Monday whether use-of-force experts can testify at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. The hearing is likely the last before Rittenhouse goes on trial Nov. 1 for the shootings that came during chaotic demonstrations in […]
Rockford Police begin to wear body-cameras

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officers will be suiting up with a new piece of technology starting Monday. Officers have been trained, and the community has had opportunities to learn more about the cameras. Now, they are ready to roll out. Not only have officers been trained, representatives from the State’s Attorney’s office will be […]
Woman, children shot at in vehicle on I-90

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A women with children in her car was reportedly shot at on I-90 near Rockford on Saturday. The incident happened around 4:14 p.m. near I-90 and Rote Road. Though no one was shot, at least one bullet struck the vehicle, which had children inside at the time. No injuries were reported […]
