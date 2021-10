After an incredible 38-day run as Jeopardy! champion, today Matt Amodio officially lost his title to Jonathan Fisher. On tonight’s new episode of the long-running game show, one of the biggest success stories in the program’s history actually finished in third place with under $6,000. In terms of total earnings Amodio made a whopping $1,518,601, making him the third most-successful contestant in the history of the show (excluding tournaments and specials), behind only Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. He is only behind Jennings in terms of the longevity of his run.

