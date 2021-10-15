In Person advance voting hours are set
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, announces the following hours for in person advance voting at the County Clerk's...jcpost.com
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, announces the following hours for in person advance voting at the County Clerk's...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0