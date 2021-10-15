In Person advance voting hours are set

JC Post/ KJCK are interviewing the candidates for USD 475 Board of Education and Junction City Commission ahead of the upcoming elections on Nov. 2. Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke will also talk about election requirements, and there will be interviews with the candidates. The interviews will be in JC Post Tuesday through Friday, and can be heard on the JC Now segments on 107.9 FM / 1420 AM in the mornings at 6:35, 7:35 and 8:35 on those same days.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO