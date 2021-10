The Ford Bronco is without a doubt one of the most exciting models to come out of Dearborn, Michigan in a long time. It has proven to be so popular that Ford has had a hard time keeping up with orders. In fact, demand has been so high that Ford recently had to stop accepting reservations. The Blue Oval recently opened the order books for the 2022 Bronco, but there are some that will have to wait up to two years for their SUVs to arrive.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO