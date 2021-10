At a time when employers are struggling to fill more than 10.1 million open positions while colleges experience the lowest enrollment numbers in more than a decade, a new survey conducted by educational software provider Jenzabar finds that 47% of U.S. adults believe they are underemployed, underpaid, and seek more affordable, flexible education to acquire new skills that will further their careers or help them find new positions. In addition, 32% of respondents with college degrees believe their college education did not prepare them for their current jobs or the jobs they want to have.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO