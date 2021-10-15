Weather helps wildfire containment increase by 36 percent in 24 hours

The Alisal Fire ignited from an undetermined origin Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir in California.

Critical access to dry fuels and high winds was propelling the fire.

Improvements in fire weather aid firefighters in increasing containment of the Alisal Fire by 36 percent within 24 hours.

The Alisal Fire had remained at 5 percent containment since it ignited on Monday but jumped to 41 percent containment Thursday into Friday. A decrease in winds allowed firefighters to take “advantage of favorable weather conditions to lay retardant reinforcing West Camino Cielo out to Gaviota,” according to InciWeb.

The Alisal Fire ignited from an undetermined origin Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir, with critical access to dry fuels and high winds propelling the fire. Early on, the blaze jumped the four-lane Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach, prompting areas of the highway to shut down to traffic and initiate evacuations.

The Alisal Fire had burned 13,400 acres in two days as of Wednesday afternoon and has since only risen to 16,901 acres.

Highway 101 was able to reopen northbound and southbound on Thursday night.

