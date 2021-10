EDC will be the first music festival held in the immersive Roblox metaverse and will feature over 50 live sets throughout the weekend. Roblox has grown as one of the leading platforms for bringing millions of users together through virtual gaming experiences. This year, they’ve partnered with Insomniac to bring EDC Las Vegas into their immersive World Party metaverse. This will be the first music festival experience on Roblox. As more than 500,000 attendees gather Under the Electric Sky at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, fans around the globe can join the festival in the metaverse from October 23 – October 25, with a virtual pre-party on October 22.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO