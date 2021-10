The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after two serious accidents on West Broad Street, one involving the death of a pedestrian. Troopers from Post 32 in Athens responded to the scene where 59-year old Glenn Stevenson was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck shortly before 9 o’ clock Wednesday night. According to a media release, Stevenson was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident and he was wearing dark clothing. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver who remained at the scene of the accident.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO