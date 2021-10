MOA are currently gearing up for the release of TXT’s Japanese mini-album, Chaotic Wonderland, but in the meantime, the guys have released some music magic to hold the fans over. TXT’S Yeonjun and Taehyun surprised fans with a cover of Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s hit song “Stay” on Oct. 20, and fans cannot get enough of the flawless cover. If you’re a TXT fan, you need to listen to Yeonjun and Taehyun’s cover of "Stay,” and yes, you can thank me later.

