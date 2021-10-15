CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Privately Battled Cancer During Pandemic

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed that he privately battled cancer during the pandemic. In a new interview with Heavy Consequence, the 70-year-old Metal God casually mentioned that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the spring of 2020 but is thankfully now in remission.

Rob Halford is in remission from cancer

Rob Halford is in remission from prostate cancer. The Judas Priest frontman revealed the news in an interview with Heavy Consequence, telling the website, "I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that’s in remission now, thank God. That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most."
