Judas Priest's Rob Halford Privately Battled Cancer During Pandemic

In a brand new interview with Pierre Gutiérrez of Rock Talks, Tim "Ripper" Owens spoke about the fact that JUDAS PRIEST is not performing any songs from the two albums he recorded with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — during the group's recently launched 50th-anniversary tour. "I actually don't think it makes sense that they don't play songs from my era," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I mean, it was JUDAS PRIEST. Listen, you're celebrating 50 years of JUDAS PRIEST, but you're leaving out 10 years of it. The thing is Rob [Halford] would sound so awesome… Could you imagine Rob singing 'Burn In Hell'? Holy crap, it would sound fantastic. So, there's nothing wrong with sticking 'Burn In Hell' in a setlist. It was right in the middle there, so… I don't know. But they have a great setlist to play right now, so it's pretty awesome to see it.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO