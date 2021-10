The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious accident that injured four, and left one child in critical condition. On October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:45 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Solomon’s Island Road and Stepneys Lane for a reported crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road approaching Stepneys Lane when the Honda drifted out of the travel lane and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer was stopped at the stop sign on Stepneys Lane at Solomon’s Island Road. The collision caused heavy front end damage on both involved vehicles.

