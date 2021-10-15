CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

WWII Veteran Gets Bumped Up On List And Gets His 2022 Corvette

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkPvT_0cSdaBi300

The Georgia man went and picked it up at the Corvette plant, and it’s well-deserved.

Bobbie Carson just ordered his 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 30 days prior to picking it up, but the guys at Chevy bumped him to the top of the waiting list. Due to being 95 years old, they decided he waited long enough, and turns out, Carson is a pretty awesome dude too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrBzC_0cSdaBi300

Carson loves Corvettes, and when the 8th generation of the Corvette rolled out, he decided it was time to get his 8th Chevy Corvette. The C8 Corvette he got was the 42nd to roll off the line for the 2022 year model. It’s an Article White beauty with silver wheels, red calipers, and he opted not to get the Z51 Performance Package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwFPT_0cSdaBi300

“I’ve had seven of these cars. This dwarfs every one of them. This is one of the top-rated cars in the world and there is a waitlist all over the world for this car so I’m happy to get it and they gave me a great honor to get me in position to get one,” said Carson.

The Corvette will be used as his new daily driver. He traveled up to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY, where he received the car during a special event.

Carson actually talked about his time serving in Company E, 232nd Regiment, 42nd Infantry in a fascinating documentary on Vimeo, you can see it here.

Liberation from Scott Eyestone on Vimeo.

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

C5 Corvette Hits Memphis House

And you thought only Mustangs did this sort of thing…. On the afternoon of October 12, a C5 Corvette slammed into a home in Memphis, Tennessee, shocking the neighborhood. The house, which sits on the corner of a residential intersection, sustained damage at the front corner and down the side, with a window appearing to have been shattered. As for the ‘Vette, photos of the wreck don’t show the front end, but we imagine it’s likely totaled.
MEMPHIS, TN
Motorious

1959 Chevy Impala Is A True Dream Car

As the 1950s were wrapping up, the 1959 Impala was the perfect send off of the era. Chevrolet never meant for the Impala to be anything other than a true driver’s car, but with beauty like this, it was obviously destined for the show and or collection as well. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. Examples like this 1959 Chevy Impala are some of the most sought after cars for classic Chevy collectors.
CARS
Motorious

Westen Champlin Races His Cummins Mustang

If you’ve never seen the “Smoke-Stang” as YouTuber Westen Champlin calls it, then you’re in for a real treat. It’s an S550 Mustang with a Cummins turbodiesel engine installed, complete with a smokestack climbing right out of the engine compartment. We love insane builds and this is one insane build.
CARS
Motorious

Viper Powered1932 Ford Roadster Looking For A New Outlaw

This 1930s legend was known in its prime for its high performance antics and is now searching for a new owner to push it to the limits once more. The 1930s Ford roadster is possibly one of America's most iconic automotive legends of the last century due to its use in everything from drag racing to moonshine distribution. People cling to the outlaw past of these beautiful cars, which has made that incredible powerhouse an icon of American freedom and independence on an individual level. This has made these 1930s cars a prevalent choice within the hotrod community for decades. Along with the fact that these beasts are pretty easy to build to one's exact specifications, these are also incredibly light cars and take very well to high horsepower gains. This car shows that exceptionally well with a custom-built powertrain and a beautiful exterior to match.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bumps 95-Year Old WW2 Vet Up Waiting List To Receive 2022 Corvette Stingray

A World War II veteran has received the 42nd example of the 2022 Corvette Stingray after Chevy bumped the 95-year-old up its waiting list to receive the mid-engine sports car. Bobbie Carson picked his Arctic White 2022 Corvette Stingray up from the Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky earlier this month, according to local NBC affiliate WNKY. The elderly Corvette fan was initially put on a lengthy waiting list to receive the car, but after his dealership made a few inquisitive phone calls to Chevy, the automaker happily bumped him up the order to ensure he’d receive his car as soon as possible.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Motorious

1966 Pontiac 2+2 Is A Convertible You’ll Want To Be Seen In

This full-size classic will bring a touch of uniqueness to your classic Pontiac collection. Pontiac, and GM overall, had several big cars in the 1960s, and the Catalinas were an interesting car in the mix - while these cars were considered to be lower down the line than the Bonnevilles, they carry a lot of the same options, including powertrains. This particular 1966 Pontiac from Zephyrhills Classic Car Auction is a rare 2+2 that proves that the Bonneville was hardly an inferior cousin in the B-Body lineup from GM.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Corvette#Veteran#Company E#Regiment#42nd Infantry#Vimeo
Motorious

1966 Chevy Impala Barn Find Emerges From The Rough

This ‘60s Chevy masterpiece has a lot of work ahead before it can touch the road once again. The 1966 Chevrolet Impala is one of those cars whose image precedes it so well that they are instantly recognizable, even in a crowd of similar Chevys of the time. Thus, GM was doing something very right when they designed the fourth generation of this beautiful American icon. This reputation led to many considering the 1965-1970 Chevrolet Impala to be their classic dream car to either restore or buy in working condition and drive it until the wheels fell off. Unfortunately, in this particular case, it would appear that the previous owner did the latter of those two options, which has led to it now needing some serious TLC.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Corvette With Seized Engine Has Bright Future

YouTube can be such a great place to watch other people struggle through transforming their newest acquisition project cars, turning them into something great. It’s even better when a new channel like Dieseled Dragon Garage gets its hands on something cool, like this 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. It’s a little worse for wear, but the real kicker is the engine is seized up after the sports car sat for about 50 years.
CARS
Motorious

Last Day To Win This 1966 Chevy Impala Is Coming Soon!

October 26th is the last day to enter to win this dream car, get more entries now. Back in 1966, GM set out to make Chevrolet’s flagship full-size car into a heavy hitting factory hot rod by outfitting only 1,856 examples with the legendary 425-horsepower Turbo-Jet V8 engine. Backed by a Muncie M21 4-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear end, the results were nothing short of breathtaking. When Chevy threw in features such as a special suspension equalization package, metallic brakes, and a heavy duty generator and fitted the interior with niceties like deluxe seat belts, tinted glass, and a Comfortilt steering wheel, they took the car to an all new level. Although pricey for the day, the original MSRP for these cars were in excess of $3,800.00, although these options made the car quite a value.
LIFESTYLE
Motorious

1970 Buick GSX Is A 70s Luxury Muscle Car

This unrestored Buick will bring the sun to any collection. In 1970, GM lifted its ban on engines larger than 400-cid for the A-Body. This move resulted in a push from all divisions to fit the largest big block possible under the hood of some of their most popular muscle cars. Chevy had the Chevelle, Pontiac the GTO, and the 442 was Oldsmobile’s offering. All now available with a 454-cid or larger engine. Buick’s contribution however, the GS-455 was very competitive with all of these offerings. Wanting to stand out from the crowded segment of high-performance GM muscle, Buick decided to up the ante with the addition of a special option group and in doing so created a legendary name, the GSX.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1965 Chevy Corvair Heads To SEMA 2021

When most people think of a 1965 Chevrolet Corvair, it brings to memory quirky, somewhat slow little cars Ralph Nader absolutely trashed. That kind of image is hard to overcome, but this build which is head to the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas just might do the trick. Packing modern power to back up the road-race design, it promises plenty of thrills for anyone lucky enough to climb behind the wheel.
CARS
Motorious

Pontiac Firebird: The History Behind One Of America's Greatest Pony Cars

GM might have left the Pontiac Firebird behind, but history hasn't. The Pontiac Firebird is an American pony car whose legacy for high-performance engine options and striking style will live on in American history for centuries as one of the nation's most significant domestic enthusiast cars. It all started in 1967 as Pontiacs response to the Ford Mustang and the sister car of the Chevrolet Camaro. People were immediately blown away by the powerful Pontiac engine line-up and more luxurious features than the Camaro. Of course, Pontiac was constantly struggling to be GM's performance brand, which helped their case. Not much changed throughout the first generation apart from the addition of the Trans Am package in 1969.
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious While We Wait On Halloween

When you're done decorating and visiting haunted houses, check out these amazing collector cars for sale. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll through fall.
CARS
Motorious

1985 Chevy Camaro Ferrari Sells For $10K

For those who don’t know, there are thousands of miles between Detroit and Maranello, including the Atlantic Ocean. That’s about the same distance between a 1985 Chevrolet Camaro and any Ferrari. But that didn’t stop someone from crafting the K1 Evoluzione Custom Widebody kit, which you see proudly displayed on the 80s pony car. Auctioned recently on eBay, this thing actually grabbed a cool $10,000 if you can believe that.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Six Of The Rarest Classic Cars Ever Made

When the first car was introduced in 1886, it kicked off the race to one-up everyone else in innovation and engineering - which is true through to today. In all this time, the automobile has taken so many different forms, with countless configurations and features. But if you’re a car collector, you know that not every car is special, and those that are, could cost you, and these cars definitely will cost you big time.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1000-HP Road Runner Rules The Streets With Naturally Aspirated Performance

This classic ‘70s RoadRunner is the perfect answer to this car enthusiasts need for a streetable drag car. The early 1970s were a fantastic time for the old school muscle cars that we all know and love. This sentiment is especially true for the Mopar lineup as, unlike many other vehicles from the time, they were able to keep their sporty style and high performance throughout much of the era. For example, take the second generation Road Runner, who managed to remain one of America's most significant performance muscle cars right up until 1974. This car is a perfect example of that generation of muscle cars who sought to combine the powerful engines and design of a classic muscle car with the sleek fastback style that vehicles like the Mustang, Chevelle, and Buick Skylark pulled off so well.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find 1954 Buick Special Gets First Bath

Most kids these days won’t understand that Buicks used to be something other than the other-ran brand kept by GM to pander to the Chinese market. Why back in the day Buicks were stylish with the three portholes in the front fender and a look which set them apart from all others. Instead of focusing on the sad blob which wears the Buick name today, this video focuses on the happy past embodied in a 1954 Buick Special.
CARS
Motorious

1 Of 499 Ram Air III 1969 Pontiac Firebird Up For Grabs

Coming into the “golden era” of the SCCAs Trans-American Championship racing series, auto manufacturers and racers alike went to great extents to dominate the track. Pontiac was no exception. Going as far as to create a new engine that complied with the SCCA's 5.0-liter or less guideline for use in a specially optioned Firebird bearing the name of the series itself, Pontiacs efforts unfortunately did not pay off in the race series. However, for enthusiasts that longed for a Firebird with more power, better handling, and unmistakable style, Pontiac struck gold creating the American icon known as the Firebird Ram Air III. Examples like this 1969 from GAA Classic Car Auctions is a great car from the era.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy