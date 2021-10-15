WWII Veteran Gets Bumped Up On List And Gets His 2022 Corvette

The Georgia man went and picked it up at the Corvette plant, and it’s well-deserved.

Bobbie Carson just ordered his 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 30 days prior to picking it up, but the guys at Chevy bumped him to the top of the waiting list. Due to being 95 years old, they decided he waited long enough, and turns out, Carson is a pretty awesome dude too.

Carson loves Corvettes, and when the 8th generation of the Corvette rolled out, he decided it was time to get his 8th Chevy Corvette. The C8 Corvette he got was the 42nd to roll off the line for the 2022 year model. It’s an Article White beauty with silver wheels, red calipers, and he opted not to get the Z51 Performance Package.

“I’ve had seven of these cars. This dwarfs every one of them. This is one of the top-rated cars in the world and there is a waitlist all over the world for this car so I’m happy to get it and they gave me a great honor to get me in position to get one,” said Carson.

The Corvette will be used as his new daily driver. He traveled up to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY, where he received the car during a special event.

Carson actually talked about his time serving in Company E, 232nd Regiment, 42nd Infantry in a fascinating documentary on Vimeo, you can see it here.

Liberation from Scott Eyestone on Vimeo.