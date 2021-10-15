CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect at Apple’s October 18th event

Macdaily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is holding their second autumn event on Monday, October 18th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. Expectations are for the company to focus on the Mac, which is amidst transition from inefficient, hot Intel to advanced Apple Silicon chips that set the Mac even further apart from Windoze and Crome...

macdailynews.com

Macdaily News

Apple working on Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring for Apple Watch Series 8

According to a new report, Apple suppliers are currently developing components for next-generation sensors bound for the Apple Watch Series 8 that will offer the tentpole feature of Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring. Sami Fathi for MacRumors:. According to a paywalled report from DigiTimes, Apple and its suppliers have begun working...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Gizmodo reviews Apple’s new MacBook Pro: ‘Simply ridiculous performance’

Apple’s completely reimagined MacBook Pro is powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac and which Gizmodo say offer “simply ridiculous performance.”. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether...
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Apple drops macOS Monterey today, October 25th

Apple will release macOS Monterey, the next major version of its Mac operating system today, Monday, October 25th. Compared to the major redesign Apple gave macOS last year with Big Sur, Monterey is a low-key release, not unlike iOS 15. One of the major new features is Shortcuts support, which originally appeared in iOS 12 back in 2018. Shortcuts doesn’t immediately replace Automator or AppleScript, but it will most likely become the go-to way to automate complex tasks on Macs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Mac Mini#Usb#Intel Macs#Gpu
Macdaily News

AnandTech: Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros ‘able to outclass any competitor; it’s just generally absurd’

One week ago, Apple unveiled the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the next breakthrough chips for the Mac. AnandTech calls the performance “just generally absurd.” Scaling up M1’s transformational architecture, M1 Pro offers amazing performance with industry-leading power efficiency, while M1 Max takes these capabilities to new heights. The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever. The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

TopNotch app will make Apple’s new MacBook Pro notch disappear forever

The new, free TopNotch app will make the notch atop Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro notch disappear forever. • Dynamic Wallpapers: TopNotch supports macOS Dynamic Desktop Wallpapers. • Multiple displays: The app works well with multiple displays and spaces. • Works in background: TopNotch stays in the background...
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Apple’s macOS Monterey is now available

MacOS Monterey, available today as a free software update, delivers groundbreaking new features that help users connect in new ways, accomplish more, and work seamlessly across their Apple devices. FaceTime includes new audio and video features that make calls feel more natural and lifelike, and new Continuity tools like AirPlay to Mac enable Apple devices to work even better together. Live Text and Visual Lookup bring new intelligence features to surface useful information, Safari includes powerful tab organization with Tab Groups, and the ease of automation comes to the Mac with Shortcuts. Coming later this fall, SharePlay will enable Mac users to have shared experiences together through FaceTime, and Universal Control will make it easy for users to work effortlessly across their Mac and iPad. macOS Monterey is available today as a free software update on Macs with Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs.
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Apple releases tvOS 15.1 with SharePlay support

Apple today released tvOS 15.1 with support for SharePlay which allows users to use FaceTime and watch movies or TV shows with friends and family remotely. The software will automatically be downloaded to a Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K. If you haven’t already enabled automatic updates, you can...
TV SHOWS
Macdaily News

Facebook revenue misses estimates as Apple’s privacy rules bite

Facebook on Monday warned that Apple’s new Apple Tracking Transparency privacy rules would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter, after the social media company reported quarterly revenue below market expectations. Reuters:. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion....
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top tech gifts come from Apple. The new...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Apple updates App Store payment rules in concession to developers

Apple has updated its App Store rules to allow developers to contact users directly about payments, a concession in a legal settlement with companies challenging its tightly controlled marketplace. According to App Store rules updated Friday, developers can now contact consumers directly about alternative payment methods, bypassing Apple's commission of 15 or 30 percent. They will be able to ask users for basic information, such as names and e-mail addresses, "as long as this request remains optional", said the iPhone maker. Apple proposed the changes in August in a legal settlement with small app developers.
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

iPod inventor, Tony Fadell, looks back as iPod turns 20

In 2001, Apple CEO Steve Jobs demanded — not asked — that Tony Fadell join the company to create a groundbreaking new device, but the man who would go on to become known as “The Father of the iPod” initially balked at the idea. “I was like, ‘whoa whoa,'” Fadell tells CNET’s Roger Cheng during a Zoom interview to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPod on Oct. 23. “Back then to go to Apple you had to be pretty nuts.”
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Teardown reveals probable cause of Apple Watch Series 7 delay

IFixit got their friends at Instrumental, a crack team stacked with former Apple engineers, several of whom led development on early Apple Watch designs, to help them in their Apple Watch Series 7 teardown which reveals some surprising display technology that was probably difficult to manufacture at scale, likely causing a cascade of delays.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

iPhone SE 3 said to sport iPhone XR design with Side button Touch ID

According to Chinese site MyDrivers, Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE will sport a design very similar to the iPhone XR with Touch ID in the side button (à la iPad Air 4 and iPad mini 6) and be Cupertino’s last ‌iPhone‌ produced with an LCD display. Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:. A...
CELL PHONES
Macdaily News

Apple Music rolls out over 250 new mood- and activity-based playlists

Apple is currently rolling out over 250 new mood- and activity-based playlists to Apple Music users. These new playlists are created by Apple Music’s editorial experts. The playlists have begun showing up on Apple Music, so last night, Federico [Viticci] and I began searching the streaming service to see what’s new. What we found was over 250 playlists each designed to fit a mood or activity that use animated cover art with simple line drawings to set them apart from Apple’s other playlist. Although they were announced as Siri playlists during the event on Monday, anyone with an Apple Music subscription can view and play the new playlists in the Music app like any other playlist in the service’s collection.
MUSIC
Macdaily News

M1 Max MacBook Pro offers up to 181% faster graphics than previous model

In early benchmarks, Apple’s M1 Max is proving to be quite the jaw-dropping powerhouse, with up to 181% faster graphics than the previous 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new M1 Max inside the 2021 MacBook Pro — Apple’s fastest, most impressive chipset to date — is significantly faster than anything built into an Apple notebook before, according to early Geekbench results.
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Mac sales post 11% growth ahead of new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models

Ahead of the just-announced Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models, Apple’s Mac sales grew 11% YoY in Q3 2021 powered by M1 Mac mini, M1 iMac, M1 MacBook Air, and M1 MacBook Pro (13-inch) demand, according to Counterpoint Research. William Li for Counterpoint:. Global PC shipments marked their sixth consecutive YoY...
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro features new ‘High Power Mode’ for intensive performance

Apple’s new 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro running macOS Monterey will feature a new “High Power Mode” for intensive, sustained workloads, according to Apple. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered references to High Power Mode in the macOS Monterey beta. This new setting is the opposite of “Low Power Mode,” which aims to decrease system performance to prolong battery life. The new mode will only be available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip, not the 14-inch model or models with the M1 Pro.
COMPUTERS

