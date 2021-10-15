Fall Visit Days with The University of Akron

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority...
KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and a health ministry official said seven people were killed by gunfire and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign...
James Michael Tyler, the actor best known for his role as Gunther, the general manager of the Central Perk coffee shop on “Friends,” died Sunday of cancer, his manager said. He was 59. Tyler, who was diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer in September 2018, became an advocate...
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Facebook employees have warned for years that as the company raced to become a global service it was failing to police abusive content in countries where such speech was likely to cause the most harm, according to interviews with five former employees and internal company documents viewed by Reuters.
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children aged six to 11 years and that it plans to submit the data to global regulators soon. Moderna said its two-dose vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children and safety was...
Protesters supporting benched Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stormed past barricades outside the team’s home opener Sunday, prompting Barclays Center to "briefly" close its doors, the franchise said. Supporters of Irving — a point guard who is one of the NBA's best-known unvaccinated players — could be seen pushing past...
CHICAGO (AP) — When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy’s house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander’s family in North Carolina didn’t think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.
Brian Laundrie's remains were discovered Wednesday in a Florida park. The Laundrie's family attorney has said in interviews that he was told the parents might receive information about Brian’s cause of death by midday Friday, but that didn’t happen. Laundrie family grieves in private following son's death. Laundrie family attorney...
