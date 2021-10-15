CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Visit Days with The University of Akron

You are invited to attend one of the upcoming Visit Days with The...

The Associated Press

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority...
Reuters

Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and a health ministry official said seven people were killed by gunfire and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign...
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Newly ID’d Gacy victim’s death was news to family

CHICAGO (AP) — When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy’s house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander’s family in North Carolina didn’t think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.
CHICAGO, IL

