SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The all-time one-day rainfall record for the Sacramento, set in 1880, was broken Sunday after 5.44 inches of rain was recorded. The record, which is 5.28 inches, was tied just before midnight but soon reached 5.3 inches. The 24 hour period for the record ended at 1 a.m. Before this weekend, […]

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO