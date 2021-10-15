Fairborn’s 10th annual Halloween Festival kicks off today

Jack-o'-Lantern (Viviane Moos/Corbis via Getty Images)

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn’s 10th annual Halloween Festival is kicking off today.

The festival will take place in downtown Fairborn on Friday, October 15 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, October 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city says the weather is being monitored closely for the “Spooktacular Costume Contest and Parade.”

If the weather does not impact the parade, it is set to begin at around 7:30 p.m., the city said.

For more information and a schedule of event’s, you can visit the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

