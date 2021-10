The Seattle Seahawks have placed starting running back Chris Carson on injured reserve with a neck injury. Carson failed to practice this week and his neck injury continued to bother him. Shortly after ruling him out in Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, the team also announced he had been placed on injured reserve. He will have to miss at least three weeks of action now that he has been placed on the injured reserve list. Quarterback Russell Wilson was also placed on injured reserve with his finger injury.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO