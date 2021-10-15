CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

By Shannon Adducci
Footwear News
Footwear News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZFle_0cSdYZdz00

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears.

The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock value legacy: Its spring ’22 runway was filled with minis that dove both well below the navel and right up to the highest-possible hemline (paired with crop tops, it was a long stretch of midriff not seen since Paris Hilton’s run on the matching tube top and mini skirt of the early aughts).

The current iteration looks to be a mix of ’90s grunge and Y2K whimsy — and one cannot underestimate the lasting impact that the wardrobes of “Clueless” characters Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport have had on Millennials and Gen Z alike ( just ask Versace ). Both the pleated micro-mini and the kilt-style wool tartan (also often pleated) seem to be resonate, especially since both work well with the chunky combat-style boot or classic knee-length silhouette that is dominating footwear. The pairing is also an easy formula to follow after a year or more of living and working at home in sweatpants (and it’s high impact to boot).

The mini trend might seem like just another chapter of the ongoing obsession with all things ’90s and early ’00s, and movie references such as the aforementioned “Clueless” or even “Empire Records” (both from 1995) reinforce the inspiration. But the mini skirt’s history goes further back. From the Nordic Bronze Age (1390-1370 BCE) to the Qing dynasty (1644-1912) of the Duan Qun Miao people, there are plenty of ancient iterations of the mini skirt —but it wasn’t until the early 1960s that the bottom got its current name, thanks so designers like Mary Quant and André Courrèges.

Since the Swinging Sixties, the mini has been a provocation both on screen and in real life (just ask any high school supervisor tasked with enforcing a dress code). It’s a sure bet that its legacy as a garment of scandal will continue, especially as fall ’21 examples of tartans and boots are sure to morph into skimpier versions next year. Come spring, one can bet that the skirts will go even shorter — and the heels might go even higher .

Whatever the level of scandal (or confidence — depending on how you view it), one of the silver linings of mini skirt’s return is the opportunity to wholeheartedly dive into all sorts of fashion archives (or one’s own closet) to rediscover the iconic fashion garment. Upcyclers and secondhand aficionados, start your search engines.

The pleated minis and boots to wear now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1FLp_0cSdYZdz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Yes

To buy: Maje kilt-style checked and pleated mini skirt, $295 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sH2J5_0cSdYZdz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

To buy: Nodaleto Bulla Ward patent lace-up platform boots, $992 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJPhV_0cSdYZdz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Vero Moda Kenso plaid mini skirt, $59 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VMKR_0cSdYZdz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

To buy: Paris Texas Mama calfskin boot, $585 (was $835) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss4JZ_0cSdYZdz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of The RealReal

To buy: Proenza Schouler pleated accents mini skirt, $72 (was $90) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqPHO_0cSdYZdz00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Ganni recycled rubber boot, $245 .

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Mary Quant
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Hello Magazine

Charlize Theron turns heads in a gingham mini skirt you need to see

Here’s further proof that Charlize Theron is only getting better with time. The stunning Oscar winner, 46, looked incredible as she turned heads in a preppy-chic ensemble so perfect for early fall - and we’re obsessed!. The Bombshell star looked radiant at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is Ready to Play This Fall in a Fur Coat, Skinny Jeans & New DSW Thigh-High Boots

Jennifer Lopez is prepping for fall with a little help from her latest DSW collection. The singer and retailer debuted pieces from the new JLo Jennifer Lopez fall ’21 lineup today, breaking out a mix of seasonal footwear at a wallet-friendly price — from $40 to $160 at DSW.com. For the new collection, the “Hustlers” star models everything from thigh-high boots to glittering PVC wedges. Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Does Smart-Casual in Cozy Cardigan and Breathable Brooks Sneakers

Jennifer Garner yet again proved to be the master of casual-chic. The “13 Going on 30” star accompanied her son, Samuel, on Monday in LA. She dressed down in a blue cardigan with black buttons layered over a white top. She added black joggers to the look and tied her locks up. For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The style currently is available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skirt#Millennials#Kilt#Empire Records
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

17 leg-lengthening mini skirts to wear this autumn/winter and beyond

You may think a mini skirt is reserved for warmer climes, but you’d be wrong. The likes of Miu Miu and Alessandra Rich would strongly disagree, too, with a lot of their latest collections containing many-a thigh-grazing silhouette. We know what you’re thinking; “how will I avoid the freezing cold temperatures of autumn and winter when my legs are on display?” The simple answer is, it all comes down to layering.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Elevates Fall’s Most Daring Trend in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Square-Toe Sandals

Eva Longoria looked brighter than ever at Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing presented by Longoria’s own brand of tequila, Casa Del Sol. The “Devious Maids” actress arrived at the end in bold fashion, opting for an electric blue maxi dress complete with a silky fabric, long sleeves and peek-a-boo cutouts across the torso. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo is Fall-Ready in Paper Bag-Waist Skirt and Tall Brown Boots

Olivia Culpo shared her latest outfits in a photo dump on Instagram—which included standout autumn boots. In her post, the influencer and actress shared a layered outfit that included a white tank top and flared J.W. Anderson skirt. The $770 beige skirt featured a paper-bag waist, as well as a long fabric belt and buckle closure partially covered in brown leather. Culpo completed her look with versatile accessories, including ombre sunglasses, chunky gold bracelets and a tan Bottega Veneta tote bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Where shoes were concerned, the “Venus as a...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Walks in Style in Leather Pants & New Balance Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski put an edgy twist on her “cool mom” style in New York City today. While walking with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, the model wore a look that mixed contemporary and rock n’ roll aesthetics. Ratajkowski wore an olive green T-shirt with bright red lettering from the gym chain Gold’s Gym, featuring a rounded hem and cuffed sleeves. Her look gained a sleek edge from black leather trousers, which replaced more casual styles like jeans or joggers. Ratajkowski’s outfit was complete with a black nylon Prada baby bag, as well as sharp black sunglasses. Emily Ratajkowski walks with her son,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up With ’80s Boldness in Voluminous Red Outfit and Lug-Sole Shoes

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to elevate suiting with a high-fashion twist, from the comfort of her own home. The “Blackish” star exuded ’80s boldness in her latest statement look, a voluminous matching set from Loewe. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Ross’ outfit featured a black and red color-blocked bomber jacket and voluminous wide-leg red pants. The star layered the two pieces over a long-sleeved black top, and gave them a boost of retro glam with thick gold hoop earrings and a chain charm bracelet. “HAUT PER SUIT,” Ross playfully captioned the set of Instagram images, thanking Anderson and the brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Turns a T-Shirt Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Chunky Sneakers

Sophie Turner found the perfect way to style your oversize T-shirts for fall as she left her New York hotel with Joe Jonas this week. Stepping out on Thursday, the “Game of Thrones” actress opted for a casual grunge in an oversize black tee, turning the piece into a dress with a little help from legwear; the sheer tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season. When it came to footwear, the edgy appeal of Turner’s look continued with high-top sneakers from her most beloved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy