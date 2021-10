PORTLAND, Oregon — Residents in Southeast Portland are upset over a report that a young girl was pricked by a used syringe while playing at Laurelhurst Park. Someone described the alleged incident on the app Nextdoor, which allows users to post messages that people in their neighborhood can see. The post said a young girl was kicking a ball with her grandpa in the soccer field at the park when she "accidentally picked up a used syringe" and started bleeding on Saturday, Oct. 16.

