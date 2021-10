Lead ImageWoman with floweres and dinosaurs III, 2020Photography by Jackie Nickerson. Jackie Nickerson is a world-class photographer, known for her fashion work (she and Katie Shillingford captured the season’s best looks for the latest issue of AnOther Magazine), as well as her art work, which often has an intellectual quality to it, exploring the interesting and often entangled relationship between humans, the environment and manufactured materiality. Her last book, Field Test, published in 2020, did just that, exploring the trauma of modern living; how the things that are unseen change us, such as “globalisation, technology and medicine, commercialisation, mass production, environmental pollution, migration, digitisation, fake news and pandemics”.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 11 DAYS AGO