Presidential Election

Arizona Senate Loses Court Battle Over 2020 Probe, Over 1K Messages Deemed Public Record

By Zoe Strozewski
 10 days ago
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp said Senate members can't release findings without also releasing the information that guided the...

Carol Ann
9d ago

Crazy, just because the election results didn’t give republicans what they want they cry a problem with the system🤣🤣so juvenile. What’s even more disturbing is that trump supporters believe a lie🤣🤣🤣 vote blue for democracy

Phony Starkk
9d ago

how many recounts and audits and thrown out court cases is it going to take for Republicans to accept the fact that trump lost?

Don Towery
9d ago

trumplicans are afraid that they are going to get caught for all of their misdeeds, Lying, and participation in the attempt to overthrow democracy. Their day of reckoning is coming, and they are afraid of Prison.

Related
AL.com

Tuberville says ask Nancy Pelosi, ‘Were you warned?’ about Jan. 6 riots at Capitol

In his weekly press briefing Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville answered a question about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I want to know what we knew,” Tuberville said. “Hopefully, they get Nancy Pelosi and put her on the stand and ask her, ‘Did you know? Were you warned by the FBI?’ Because you, Nancy Pelosi, are in charge of the Capitol. You’re in charge of the security of the Capitol. We never hear anything like that.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican candidate for Arizona governor dines with top QAnon supporter

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona has been pictured having dinner with the rumoured leader of the QAnon conspiracy theory.Kari Lake, a former TV anchor-turned MAGA supporter who has spread wild conspiracies and appeared at Trump rallies, posed for a photograph with Ron Watkins at the weekend.Mr Watkins was the subject of an HBO documentary that claimed he was the mysterious Q figure, and is the former administrator of the 8Chan internet messageboard which fuelled the popularity of the QAnon movement.“Just had dinner with Kari Lake, the next Governor of Arizona,” Mr Watkins said in a post on...
POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
kjzz.org

Judge rejects Senate's claim of 'legislative privilege' over audit records

A judge late Thursday rejected broad claims by the Senate that it need not disclose various documents related to a GOP-led review of the 2020 election. In a sometimes strongly worded ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp chided the Senate for withholding virtually every communication among Republican senators and liaisons between lawmakers and Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based firm hired to conduct the election review.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
#Senate Republicans#Legislature#The Associated Press#Ap#American Oversight#The Arizona Senate#Gop
The Associated Press

More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced more defections Thursday from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster.
PHOENIX, AZ
wfxb.com

Senate Republicans Block ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ With 49-51 Vote

Yesterday Senate Republicans blocked another Voting Rights bill. They voted 49 to 51 on the bill known as the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it easier to register to vote, make election day a public holiday, ensure states have early voting for federal elections and allow all voters to request mail-in ballots. The measure would also bump up security on voting systems, overhaul how congressional districts are redrawn and impose new disclosures on donations to outside groups active in political campaigns.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

