Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Commission Seems to Favor Term Limits for Justices but Not Court Packing

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 10 days ago
The commission said the proposal of imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices had "the most widespread and bipartisan...

Pzl Box
9d ago

No term limits on SCOTUS. No retribution or revenge seeking against justices after their term due to political parties not liking the court rulings should Ever Occur. I may not have liked the liberal court sway. But a term limit will only lead to extortion of justices to vote the will of the parties. Not the protection against government it has the opportunity to be.

Rolling Stone

Sonia Sotomayor Issues Scathing Dissent After Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks gestation will stand until the court can hear oral arguments from those challenging it. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, calling the law “patently unconstitutional” and criticizing the majority for letting the ban stand until the court begins to hear oral arguments against it on Nov. 1. “For the second time, the court is presented with an application to enjoin a statute enacted in open disregard of the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas,” she wrote. “For the second time, the court declines to act...
Washington Post

Biden’s court commission is worried about Supreme Court ‘legitimacy.’ So what is ‘legitimacy,’ exactly?

Last week, the Biden administration took one step closer to deciding whether to change the Supreme Court. President Biden’s Court Commission, an advisory committee made up of 34 lawyers, judges and academics, released preliminary materials mapping out areas for discussion, including adding justices, giving justices term limits, and changing which cases the justices can hear.
NBC San Diego

Supreme Court Should Block Texas Abortion Law and Reject Bids to Overturn Roe V. Wade, DOJ Says

The Supreme Court should block the enforcement of a restrictive Texas abortion law and preserve Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration said in a brief to the court. The Department of Justice argued that Texas is "systematically denying women a constitutional right" by enforcing S.B. 8, which bans most abortions after as early as six weeks of pregnancy.
FOX8 News

Texas abortion law remains in place, Supreme Court to hear challenges Nov. 1

Texas filed its brief with the high court Thursday in response to the Justice Department's request the court block the enforcement of the law. The state's attorneys pointed at the ruling by a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the law after a federal judge ordered its enforcement to be halted as why the law should be left in place.
buckeyefirearms.org

Anti-gunners Launch Campaign to Intimidate U.S. Supreme Court as Second Amendment Case Looms

For many decades, gun control proponents who saw their fortunes wane in legislatures from coast to coast and who were unable to get traction with Congress could at least console themselves with the thought that activist courts had their backs. The Second Amendment, after all, had been all but written out of the U.S. Bill of Rights by law professors and politically-minded judges, as cities and even the U.S. Congress increasingly adopted gun control in the Twentieth Century.
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
MSNBC

Biden's Supreme Court commission is prompting an existential crisis

On Thursday, the White House’s presidential commission on the Supreme Court released a set of discussion materials in advance of its fourth public meeting, held the next day. It’s the public’s clearest view yet of how the scholars the White House convened are thinking about the concerns progressive figures and other court-watchers have raised about the state of the court as an institution. And as many expected when the commission was first announced, its work so far hasn’t been promising.
