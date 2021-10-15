CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Worker Shortage to Blame for Supply Chain Issues—When Can We Expect Improvements?

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While other nations have shipped an "unprecedented" number of products to America, the U.S. cannot keep up with demand as its supply chain workers age...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

Don’t expect supply-chain or price relief any time soon

President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have told the public not to worry over the recent inflation, which they insist is “transitory.” They link the problem to supply-chain constraints that they suggest will soon lift. Supply problems have certainly contributed, but early relief seems unlikely.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
STOCKS
CNN

Nearly half of American companies say they are short on skilled workers

New York (CNN Business) — America's worker shortage is alive and well, much to the misfortune of US companies that need staff to keep up with demand. The National Association of Business Economics (NABE) found that nearly half — 47% — of respondents to its Business Conditions Survey reported a shortage of skilled workers in the third quarter. That's up from 32% reporting shortages in the second quarter of the year, which already was too high for comfort. And nobody thinks the labor shortages will just disappear as 2021 turns to 2022.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Supply Chains#Cargo Ships#Inflation#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#The Brookings Institution#American
Vox

Why supply chain chaos and inflation could last into 2022

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that Americans should be prepared for the global supply chain to remain in crisis through 2022 — and that the central bank is preparing to deal with the attendant challenges for the US economy. Speaking at a Bank for International Settlements-South African...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed's Powell says 'premature' to up rates despite inflation risk

Despite a risk that high inflation in the United States could persist, it would be "premature" to raise borrowing rates and risk slowing the economic recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. The US central bank chief acknowledged that supply constraints and shortages that have caused prices to rise sharply are "likely to last longer than previously expected, likely well into next year." But at the Fed "we need to be patient," Powell said during a panel discussion organized by South Africa's central bank. The Fed is "on track" to begin to pull back on its massive monthly bond purchases, which would be completed by mid-2022, he said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
mediaite.com

Fed Chair Blames Supply Chain Issues for Inflation: ‘Supply-Side Constraints Have Gotten Worse’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell presented a bleak outlook for American economic woes on Friday, suggesting supply-chain problems were behind rising inflation. “Supply-side constraints have gotten worse,” Powell said at a virtual conference hosted by Bloomberg. “The risks are clearly now to longer and more-persistent bottlenecks, and thus to higher inflation.”
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
TEXAS STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Food Shortages Are Worsening Around The United States

Inflation is increasing, causing many products at the grocery store to become more expensive. And according to reports published by the BBC, delays at ports have resulted in supply chain disruptions and worsening food shortages around the country. "We are facing an unprecedented cargo surge at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles due to major global pandemic production shifts and decades-old supply chain challenges," said the mayor of Long Beach, California.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
611K+
Followers
65K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy