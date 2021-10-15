CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belvidere, IL

Stellantis offers Belvidere Assembly Plant employees option to relocate, quit, or be fired

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zYEd_0cSdXFGu00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Automaker Stellantis has told some employees of its Belvidere Assembly Plant that, due to a shift reduction at the Fiat Chrysler plant, they must relocate, quit or be fired.

The 1,100 employees, who have been laid off indefinitely due to production shutdowns caused by a global microchip shortage and an automaker shift towards electric vehicles, were given an option of relocating to plants in Toledo, Ohio and elsewhere.

In a statement, Stellantis said, “The company sent letters on Oct. 8, 2021, to about 1,100 previously indefinitely laid off Belvidere employees offering them the opportunity to staff those positions and return to work. These employees can either accept or decline the placement. However, as stated in the contract, declining will place them with no company-provided income or benefits, but they will maintain their eligibility for other job opportunities. Laid off employees who fail to respond to the letter will be terminated.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 15

Bananas?
9d ago

Sold out to China! They have 💯 control of the chips needed for American vehicles! Start making these precious chips in AMERICA 🇺🇸

Reply
11
gordy
9d ago

welcome to corporate America, where you can work somewhere for 25 years, and they will kick u in the teeth right before u retire, so u lose your pension

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Home sales in the stateline hit historic levels

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New home sales in the Rockford area are hitting historic levels. September was a good month for sellers, where prices increased at rates never seen before. The price of a home in some stateline counties is at nearly $180,000, but housing experts warned that every market is temporary, and despite some […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 mural on display in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new mural on display in one of Chicago’s neighborhoods that stresses the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The mural is at the corner of 64th and Ashland Avenue, and is part of the “Facebook Open Arts” initiative. It is in partnership with a local health facility in […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Belvidere, IL
Business
Belvidere, IL
Cars
City
Belvidere, IL
State
Ohio State
City
Toledo, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
Local
Illinois Business
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire crews battle Boone County grain bin fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — In Boone County, crews battled a grain bin fire Monday afternoon. It happened at a farm on Reeds Crossing Road, between Spring Center and Shattuck Roads. Smoke was showing from the bin when firefighters got there. Belvidere Township, several construction companies and neighboring farmers helped haul out grain that could be […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Phase II of Atwood Trails complete in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You might want to go grab your hiking gear or mountain bike and head out to a newly revamped trail. Atwood Trails Phase II, 7074 Rydberg Rd, in New Milford Construction is complete. There is about two miles of multi-use natural surface trails for all levels of experience, which run along […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
849
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy