Initially, the goal (and really this is still the goal) was to pepper the landscape with as many EV charging facilities as possible. Sure the reality is that most charging happens at home for EV owners with driveways and garages, but for apartment dwellers and those going on a road trip, a robust charging network is key to the continued adoption of these vehicles. But as these stations become more prevalent they need to be more than just a few parking spaces in the far corners of parking lots.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO