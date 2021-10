ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- The Ritenour School District will cancel one day of class next month to allow students and staff to take a mental health day. To allow students and staff to reset from a stressful year, all Ritenour buildings will close for a self-care day on Nov. 1. In a letter from superintendent Chris Kilbride, he said the ongoing challenges during the school year have "resulted in unprecedented stress." Although the district didn't elaborate, the letter wrote "the levels of stress I've witnessed in our staff have been more concerning than at any other time in my 22 years in Ritenour."

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO