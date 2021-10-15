CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Tesla wants to base its car insurance in Texas on what?

By News Staff
Government Technology
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla likes to do things differently. Not long after revealing that it would be moving its headquarters from California to Texas, the electric car maker announced it would introduce its own car insurance policy in its new home state. Typically, insurers look...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Tesla wants to keep secret its response in Autopilot probe

DETROIT -- Tesla wants to keep secret its response to the U.S. government's request for information in an investigation of its Autopilot partially automated driving system. The electric vehicle maker sent a partial response by a Friday deadline to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is investigating how the system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ABC Action News

Florida's Hertz announces plans to buy 100,000 Teslas

ESTERO, Fla. — Florida-based Hertz announced plans Monday to buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. The purchase is one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of increasing commitments to EV technology. The purchase by one of the world’s leading rental car companies reflects...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US officials slam Tesla over 'inaction' on safety upgrades

A top US safety watchdog slammed Tesla for not implementing key recommendations to safeguard the automaker's driver assistance programs, in a letter Monday to chief executive Elon Musk. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said she was "deeply concerned" at Tesla's "inaction" four years after the watchdog agency recommended steps following a crash in Florida that killed the Tesla driver.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Local
Texas Cars
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Is Always Rushing to Make End-of-Quarter Deliveries

In the final week of Q3 2021, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk claimed it would be the "most intense delivery week ever" for the company. In a Motley Fool Live segment recorded on Sept. 28, Motley Fool contributor John Bromels explains to Motley Fool contributor Toby Bordelon why Tesla is always rushing to fulfill its end-of-quarter deliveries.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla’s R&D center for its $25k electric car is complete

Tesla’s Q3 2021 Update Letter included several critical tidbits about the company’s ongoing projects across the globe. But amidst the wealth of information provided in the document, Tesla also included a small yet notable update of sorts from the Gigafactory Shanghai complex. The R&D center, where the $25k Tesla would be formally designed, has seemingly now been completed.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tesla has 150,000 cars using its safety score tool

While 150,000 cars are now part of the Full-Self Driving (FSD) beta enrollment program, a fraction of drivers have been given access to the software. Only 2,000 drivers have been able to test the FSD program over the past year. Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out version 10.2 to around 1,000 additional owners with perfect safety scores.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
pymnts

Tesla Starts Rollout of Auto Insurance Based on Driving Practices

Tesla owners will be able to opt-in to a new program in which the automaker remotely monitors their driving practices and shares the data to determine the driver's auto insurance premium. In announcing the launch of its telematics insurance product on Wednesday (Oct. 20) during its third-quarter earnings call, the...
CARS
Autoblog

Least expensive cars to insure in America

The monthly payment isn't the only regular cost new car buyers need to consider when shopping for a new vehicle. Fuel, scheduled maintenance and, yes, insurance must be factored in when deciding how much you can afford to spend on transportation. And these costs can vary dramatically, with the most expensive vehicle to insure in America costing nearly four times that of the least expensive vehicle to insure.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Company#The Safety Score
newsmemory.com

Tesla, Texas relationship tightening

It seems like an unlikely marriage: Tesla, the world’s biggest electric automaker, moving its headquarters to Texas – where the oil and gas industry is etched in the state’s DNA and where, unless something changes, Tesla isn’t even allowed to sell its vehicles directly to customers. On the other hand,...
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

How to Lower Car Insurance Premiums

Car insurance is an expensive — and mostly inevitable — aspect to owning a car. Some of the reasons coverage is so costly are things you can’t easily change, like your age and where you live. Other factors, though, are within your control. Making the right choices on them could help you save.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Tesla rolls out new auto insurance product

Automotive company Tesla is now offering a new insurance product for its customers in Texas – the state where CEO Elon Musk says his company will be moving its headquarters to from California. The new insurance product, available only in Texas for the time being, uses “real-time driving behavior” to...
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Tesla Launches Car Insurance With Premiums Based on Real-Time Driver Behavior

If you're a really careful driver, own a Tesla, and live in Texas, your behavior behind the wheel could be rewarded with lower insurance premiums. As Electrek reports, Tesla has just launched its car insurance service in Texas, but unlike the insurance it offers in California, Texans can take advantage of real-time driver behavior monitoring. It should mean the more carefully you drive, the lower your premium will end up being each month.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Move To Texas & Its ESG Status

I’ve been chatting with a financial planner recently, trying to figure out ways to best leverage my funds for a long and happy life. I’m finding that landing on acceptable Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) managed investments is difficult, as many funds include holdings like Facebook and Disney, which I oppose on social justice grounds. Then last week CEO Elon Musk announced during the annual shareholder meeting Tesla’s move to Texas. No longer would the all-electric car company call the Golden State home for its headquarters. Musk made the announcement at the company’s annual meeting, which was held for the first time at its manufacturing plant under construction in the Texas capital. (Disclaimer: I own Tesla stock.)
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy