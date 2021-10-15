Tesla wants to base its car insurance in Texas on what?

I’ve been chatting with a financial planner recently, trying to figure out ways to best leverage my funds for a long and happy life. I’m finding that landing on acceptable Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) managed investments is difficult, as many funds include holdings like Facebook and Disney, which I oppose on social justice grounds. Then last week CEO Elon Musk announced during the annual shareholder meeting Tesla’s move to Texas. No longer would the all-electric car company call the Golden State home for its headquarters. Musk made the announcement at the company’s annual meeting, which was held for the first time at its manufacturing plant under construction in the Texas capital. (Disclaimer: I own Tesla stock.)
Comments / 0