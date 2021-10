The OHS Girls Varsity Tennis team has formed an entirely new team. After losing five seniors on the varsity lineup, the team had to work even harder this season. The team’s hard work has been shown through their record. They are 8-4 in the conference. Head coach Mr. Curt Matejcek said, “Some matches that I thought would be toss-ups, we’ve come out on top. I think a lot of that has to do with just working hard and believing we can beat some of these teams.” After losing five seniors, four of them being doubles players, the girls had to step up and fill doubles spots.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO