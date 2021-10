About 20 acres have been rezoned and reconfigured at the northwest corner of US 380 and Hardin Boulevard to allow for multifamily and commercial uses. The McKinney City Council unanimously approved the request at its Oct. 19 meeting. The project proposed taking 9 of the tract’s 20 acres and allotting them for retail and office space that would front US 380. The remaining acreage would be developed as multifamily on the rear portion of the property, city staff said.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO