HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital systems like UPMC are already offering COVID-19 booster shots. UPMC is scheduling appointments for both the Moderna and Pfizer boosters. "You get a booster shot to boost your immunity and make it last for a longer period of time and restore the protection both against mild breakthrough infections and against more severe disease and hospitalization," said Dr. John Goldman, UPMC infectious disease expert.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO