Grains higher, livestock mixed

Corn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents lower and wheat is 2 to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with early gains fading. Ethanol margins have improved with production up again by 54,000 barrels per day, with stocks dropping 84,000 barrels to keep the supportive trend going. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting with little weather concerns there so far.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO