Grains higher, livestock mixed

December corn is up 4 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 3 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 13 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets were higher across the board with gains led by wheat contracts as Kansas City climbs double digits on the front end.
December corn is up 1 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 5 1/2 cents, and December KC wheat is up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are higher across the board with gains being led by spring wheat as it gets back to its winning ways. Outside markets are especially supportive Tuesday.
Corn futures are 2 cents higher at midsession; soybean futures are 2 to 4 cents higher; wheat futures are mixed. Corn futures are 2 cents higher at midday with a mixed 7-cent range overnight up to midday. There has been light follow-through buying after the nice turnaround on Thursday and Friday last week following the negative monthly WASDE numbers that came out last Tuesday which gave us pressure into Wednesday.
Corn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents lower and wheat is 2 to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with early gains fading. Ethanol margins have improved with production up again by 54,000 barrels per day, with stocks dropping 84,000 barrels to keep the supportive trend going. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting with little weather concerns there so far.
Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 6 cents, November soybeans are up 9 1/4 cents and December KC wheat is up 11 3/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher, in line with higher stock prices in Asia and Europe. According to Wall Street Journal, Thursday’s 1.6% gain in the Dow Jones Industrials was due to strong earnings reports from the financial sector and healthcare companies.
