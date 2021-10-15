The Witcher Season 2 Ciri Poster Revealed

Saved By The Bell just revealed the release date for Season 2 on Peacock. The NBC revival won over a lot of fans in that first season on the streaming service and now they get another helping on November 24th. Having Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater, Mark-Paul Vosselaar's Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski, and Lark Voorhies's Lisa Turtle back in the fold probably helped too. This season Bayside High is all revved up to win the Southern California School Spirit Competition. All the new players are stoked to get their chance to leave a mark on the school they all attend. Things of course get dramatic with the ups and downs of high school life bearing down on the teens. Luckily for them, some of the old Bayside crew are there to offer some sage advice and enjoy the festivities once the kids get it together. You can check out the brand new trailer down below:

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO