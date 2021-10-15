CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saddle River, NJ

Roadway Closed When Contractor's Truck Snaps Utility Pole In Saddle River

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxMlC_0cSdSb6T00

A contractor's truck snapped a utility pole, closing a major Saddle River thoroughfare off Route 17 Friday afternoon.

The driver wasn't injured in the West Saddle River Road crash near Dater Lane, which downed wires and sent a transformer crashing to the ground, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

A road crew from Orange & Rockland Utilities was expected somewhere between 5:30-6 p.m., he said.

"The roadway will be closed for several hours while the utility company makes the necessary repairs," the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saddle River, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Struck By Tractor-Trailer In Fairfield County

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer and seriously injured on I-84 in Fairfield County.Connecticut State Police said the incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 near Exit 11 in Newtown.Responding troopers said the person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.The roadw…
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddle#Utility Pole#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized After Rear-End Crash On Route 17

A motorist was hospitalized after her SUV was rear-ended Monday afternoon on Route 17 in Hackensack.She and the female driver of the Ford Focus that hit her were guided to the shoulder of the southbound highway below South Summit Avenue by Walter Rogers, an EMT with the Rutherford First-Aid Ambulan…
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Truck Tips On Route 3 Ramp

A box truck tipped on a ramp off Route 3 early Sunday.The driver got out OK after the rental truck exited the westbound highway and landed on the entrance ramp off Allwood Road in Clifton shortly before 7 a.m.Clifton police and firefighters responded.The driver got out OK following the crash on the…
CLIFTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Firefighters Extinguish Clifton Restaurant Fire

Firefighters quickly doused an after-hours blaze at a Middle Eastern restaurant in Clifton.The fire broke out shortly before midnight Monday at Sultan Palace on Crooks Avenue shortly before midnight.Elmwood Park firefighters were among the mutual aid responders.No injuries were reported.Firefighter…
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Mercedes-Benz Crashes Through Hoboken Storefront

A luxury car slammed into a high end furniture store Sunday night in Hoboken.Photos from the scene captured by Kathleen Heaney show a Mercedes-Benz sedan into the front of West Elm on Willow Avenue.The car also appeared to have dislodged a bike rack.It was not clear if any injuries were reported.Ho…
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Details Emerge After Small Plane Crashes On Long Island

An investigation on Long Island has been launched after a small plane crashed in the area on its way to MacArthur Airport.At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Southampton Town Police Communications Division received an emergency call for a downed plane in the area of Country Road 104 i…
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Central PA Woman Hit By School Van Dies, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania woman who was hit by a school van on Wednesday has died, according to area police.Judith M. Berger, 69, of Ephrata, died from her injuries on Saturday according to Ephrata police.Berger had been hit by the bus at the intersection of North State Street and Pine Street in Ephra…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
150K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy