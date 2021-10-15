CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan man found guilty in 2017 shooting death

 10 days ago
The man arrested in the 2017 shooting death of Christon Chaisson in downtown Lafayette has been found guilty in court.

According to the Advocate, a Lafayette jury found 24-year-old Tyler Benoit of Kaplan guilty of manslaughter in the August 2017 shooting.

They report that Benoit faces up to 40 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction. The Advocate says he was also found guilty of obstruction of justice.

The trial began on Monday. On Wednesday, Benoit's attorney suggested his client was misled by police into confessing to a crime he doesn't remember committing. Read that story here.

In 2017 Christon Chaisson was shot and killed in downtown Lafayette. His family says he was trying to help a woman who was being assaulted by another man. During that encounter he was shot.

The suspect, Tyler Benoit, had been charged with second degree murder. He had been out on bond since 2017.

