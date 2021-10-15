CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Bank Shot: John Carter on the Knicks' shooting improvement

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7ZMf_0cSdSUsG00

On the latest episode of The Bank Shot, John Schmeelk is joined by John Carter, the CEO of Noah Basketball, to discuss their shooting technology and how it has helped the Knicks become a better shooting team.

Listen below, and, as always, check out the archives for past episodes.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

RJ Barrett improved his defense, and Knicks will need it

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — RJ Barrett smiled Monday as he entered the Knicks’ interview room and noticed a giant photo of himself standing in front of Madison Square Garden. So much has changed since that photo was taken of him in 2018, days after the Knicks made him the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Barrett has gone through three coaches, one management shake-up, one horrible losing rookie season and one surprisingly good one.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bank Shot#Noah Basketball
New York Post

Knicks’ Evan Fournier not worried by shooting woes: ‘Preseason is preseason’

Entering his 10th NBA season, Evan Fournier knows not to put too much stock into a preseason shooting slump. The Knicks’ $78 million free agent signing connected on just 30.0 percent of his 3-point attempts and 35.5 percent overall during the team’s 4-0 preseason slate. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has...
NBA
New York Post

Knicks’ Evan Fournier off to concerning shooting start

The Knicks staged a perfect 4-0 preseason, delighting their optimistic fan base. But their highest-paid offseason addition, Evan Fournier, didn’t have a perfect preseason. Fournier struggled with his 3-point shot and still is attempting to get a feel for his new teammates. The 4-0 record glossed over the fact Fournier shot 35.5 percent — 30 percent from 3-point range — in the four exhibitions.
NBA
Birmingham Star

Sharp-shooting Knicks get another shot at Magic

Fueled by an appreciative crowd that spent most of the night chanting in support, the New York Knicks set a team record Friday for most made 3-pointers in a single game during a lopsided victory at Orlando. The victory helped the Knicks extended the franchise's longest season-opening unbeaten streak in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theknickswall

Will the Knicks Shoot for a Star or Roll With Their Current Roster?

Now that the Knicks have assembled a playoff-caliber team, are they in position to bolster their talent by trading for a star?. As the New York Knicks continue to build on the surprising success from last season, there is one Big Apple–sized elephant in the room that needs to be addressed. Will they go after a star at the risk of breaking up their core or will they stand pat and continue to build gradually? The team has pretty much brought back the same squad that won 41 games in the shortened 2020–21 season. Led by Julius Randle and an ever-developing young core, they’ve added hometown kid Kemba Walker and a new resident Frenchman, Evan Fournier (don’t Google it).
NBA
New York Post

Knicks completely dominate Magic behind record 3-point shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — As coach Tom Thibodeau walked down the tunnel and into the interview room at Amway Center late Friday night, one of the many Knicks fans on hand yelled, “Why don’t you look happy?’’. Thibodeau smiled. The Knicks head coach should’ve been smiling all night. It felt as...
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks’ Improved Three-Ball Comes With Greater Expectations

New York’s offense has been reshaped by the advent of the three-point shot. The Knicks have leaned into volume jump shooting to get their buckets. When Derrick Rose suggested that the 2021–22 New York Knicks take somewhere between 37 and 40 three-point attempts per game in the offseason, my first thought went to the historic 1988–89 Knicks, a cult classic team known as the Bomb Squad. A team with Rick Pitino as the head coach and Patrick Ewing as the centerpiece, the Knicks built a young and electric team that launched a ton of threes. In total, New York launched 1,147 threes, 400 more than the next team. Though the success was fleeting, that team was largely the future of basketball, even if it took another 25 years to get there.
NBA
CBS Philly

Sixers Fall To Brooklyn Nets In Home Opener As Ben Simmons Saga Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans are waking up after a tough night at the Wells Fargo Center. The team opened up at home with a loss against the Brooklyn Nets, and it all came down to the final minute. And as if the loss wasn’t enough, the Ben Simmons saga continues to get more complicated. It was a tough loss in South Philadelphia for the home opener. The good news is that the Sixers started off strong. But the bad news is they had to play those final minutes The Nets scored 16 points in the final minutes, cutting the Sixers’ lead. They...
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

Obi Toppin found his groove in transition in Knicks season opener

Obi Toppin may have found an area of his game where he can really thrive in the NBA in Wednesday night’s season opener for the Knicks. After struggling to find his way offensively for much of his rookie season before showing signs of life down the stretch and in the playoffs, the former eighth overall pick shined to begin his sophomore season, burning Boston in transition and finishing with a career-high 14 points in New York’s thrilling double overtime win over the Celtics.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks’ Evan Fournier brushes off pre-season shooting woes, Thibs drops wisdom

The preseason is essential for players to begin building chemistry, especially ones trying to adapt to a new team. The New York Knicks brought in two high-profile free agents this off-season in Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, and while it will take a bit of time for them to gel with their new teammates, utilizing their existing skills is all management expects.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Evan Fournier brushes off pre-season shooting woes, Thibs drops wisdom

The preseason is essential for players to begin building chemistry, especially ones trying to adapt to a new team. The New York Knicks brought in two high-profile free agents this off-season in Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, and while it will take a bit of time for them to gel with their new teammates, utilizing their existing skills is all management expects.
NBA
chatsports.com

RJ Barrett improved his defense, and the Knicks will need it

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — RJ Barrett smiled Monday as he entered the Knicks' interview room and noticed a giant photo of himself standing in front of Madison Square Garden. So much has changed since that photo was taken of him in 2018, just days after the Knicks made him the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Barrett has gone through three coaches, one management shake-up, one horrible losing rookie season and one surprisingly good one.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
998
Followers
4K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy