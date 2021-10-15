The Bank Shot: John Carter on the Knicks' shooting improvement

New York’s offense has been reshaped by the advent of the three-point shot. The Knicks have leaned into volume jump shooting to get their buckets. When Derrick Rose suggested that the 2021–22 New York Knicks take somewhere between 37 and 40 three-point attempts per game in the offseason, my first thought went to the historic 1988–89 Knicks, a cult classic team known as the Bomb Squad. A team with Rick Pitino as the head coach and Patrick Ewing as the centerpiece, the Knicks built a young and electric team that launched a ton of threes. In total, New York launched 1,147 threes, 400 more than the next team. Though the success was fleeting, that team was largely the future of basketball, even if it took another 25 years to get there.
