California City PD: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in California City, according the California City Police Department.

Police found a 33-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the road about 7:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Shaw Street and Karen Avenue in California City.

After an investigation and hearing from witnesses, officers determined the woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to police.

The driver was later arrested by California City police and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and taken to Kern County jail in Bakersfield.