2 Patriots ruled out vs. Cowboys, while 8 others are questionable

The Patriots will have to reshuffle things up front once again this week against the Cowboys.

Guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) has been ruled out, so he will miss a second straight week. This likely means Ted Karras will start in his place. Isaiah Wynn remains on the COVID list, so he likely will not play as well. This means Yodny Cajuste could play for the second straight game.

Cornerback Shaun Wade was also ruled out, along with eight players being listed as questionable.

Running back J.J. Taylor (groin) is one of them as he popped up on the injury report for the first time this week on Friday. Meanwhile, tackle Justin Herron (abdomen) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Thursday. He, too, is questionable.

For Dallas, cornerback Trevon Diggs is officially questionable.

Here's the full final Patriots injury report of the week.

OUT

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (DNP)

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Ribs (LP)

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle (LP)

RB J.J. Taylor, Groin (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)