CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

Judge Hasette honored to be seen as Hispanic leader

By Greg Chandler
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlsvD_0cSdSOp800

Our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month continues with a look at the only Hispanic woman serving on the bench in Nueces County's district courts.

Judge Nanette Hasette is also the county's longest serving district judge, but never imagined she'd be where she is today.

“I had always wanted to be a spy,” said Hasette. “I was real interested in investigating and history.”

Her spy dreams may have never materialized, but Hasette's passion for investigating and history led her to the law and politics.

A graduate of Miller High School, the University of Texas-El Paso, and the South Texas College of Law, Hasette lists among her inspirations, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Hilda Tagle, the first Hispanic woman to serve as an appellate judge in Texas.

Hasette says she relied on Tagle, then the 148th District Court Judge, after Hasette was elected to the bench in 1996.

“She was here when I was first elected and she was very helpful and had always been my mentor when I was practicing before her,” Hasette said of Tagle, who was appointed to the federal bench in 1998

Now in her seventh term as 28th District Court Judge, Hasette says she still enjoys what she does. That however, doesn't mean there haven't been challenges.

“There's always obstacles in anyone's career path,” Hasette said. “You just kind of learn to find a way to make it happen.”

Some of those obstacles came because she's Hispanic, others because she's a woman. No matter the challenge, Hasette overcomes them by living by a simple mantra.

“You work harder, you study harder, you make yourself stronger,” Hasette said.

That strength she says, comes from her upbringing. Her mother was Spanish and her father was from San Diego, TX.

Hasette's first language was Spanish. She says her aunt taught her English in pre-school and being bilingual has helped Hasette from her school days to today.

“This community is Hispanic and it allows me to understand and be able to communicate with them,” Hasette said.

It also gives her a sense of pride, as does being seen as a leader in the Hispanic community.

“Hispanic leaders bring a lot of enrichment to the community in bringing us all together to become one community, working together,” Hasette said.

Comments / 3

Related
KRIS 6 News

council members

The Corpus Christi City Council voted to dissolve its partnership with Nueces County as co-operators of the local public health district Oct. 19. When the vote was taken last Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni endorsed the measure, saying it would align Corpus Christi — Texas' eighth-largest city based on population — with the state's other large cities which also have their own public health departments. The argument in favor of separating would allow the city to focus on its residents, while the county's department focuses on rural areas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

COVID-19 booster shots available in Nueces County

COVID-19 booster shots were shots were federally approved this week and guidance was given on who can receive them. Those booster shots are now available in Nueces County. For those who are vaccinated by Moderna or Pfizer it must be at least six months since your last shot. Those eligible are people over 65 years old, those people 18 years or older and live in long-term care setting, have an underlying medical condition or live in a high risk setting.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
City
San Diego, TX
Nueces County, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas College#District Courts#Hispanic#Miller High School#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy