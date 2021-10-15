Father of boy found dead in freezer indicted on new charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- New charges have been brought against one of the two people arrested earlier this year after the body of their youngest child was found inside a freezer in their Chesterfield home.

Eliel Adon Weaver was under five years old at the time of his death, according to police.

Kassceen Weaver now faces felony murder, felony child abuse/neglect and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

The charges came from grand jury indictments and were served to Weaver at the end of a preliminary hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Court for the initial charges he was facing.

During that, the Commonwealth's Attorney's office nolle prossed several of the charges and tried to prove probable cause on two related to concealing a body.

They had two detectives briefly describe getting a tip about the body and finding it. However, the defense argued and the judge agreed that they didn't prove probable cause and dismissed them.

At that point, Weaver, who was out on bond, was served the indictments, arrested, and taken to jail for processing. He will be held there until a bond hearing in Chesterfield Circuit Court next week.

Weaver's attorney, Russ Stone (brother of CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone) said he was glad the judge sided with his client on the initial charges and denies all new charges.

When asked for a reason as to why a body was found in the freezer, Stone said that was something they would discuss in court.

Prosecutors say that Weaver's wife, Dina Weaver, is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing on the initial charges that she was arrested on.